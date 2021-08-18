Dog rescued from house fire in Schaumburg

Schaumburg firefighters rescued a family's dog from a burning home on the 1200 block of Crest Court Tuesday evening.

A village spokeswoman said no one was inside the two-story, single-family home when firefighters were alerted to the fire by a neighbor just before 7:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered a fire in the home's kitchen and were able to rescue the dog that was also inside.

The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes, but the house sustained heavy smoke and heat damage throughout, village officials said.

The home was deemed uninhabitable and the fire caused an estimated $45,000 in damage.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.