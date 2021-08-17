No more garage sale permits in Des Plaines

The Des Plaines city council on Monday formally eliminated a $5 license for garage sales.

The change is part of an ongoing effort to simplify rules for residents and to use city resources and staff time more efficiently, officials have said.

It was actually the council's second vote on the issue. The panel reached the same decision Aug. 2, but confirmation was needed under city procedures.

Other municipal rules for garage sales, such as a three-day maximum duration and a limit of three sales per location each year, remain on the books.

With the action, Des Plaines joins Palatine, Rolling Meadows, Schaumburg and Wheeling among the suburbs that don't require garage sale permits or licenses.