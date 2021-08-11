At Grant High School in Fox Lake, the school year is here

Grant High School students don masks during class on the first day of the new school year Wednesday in Fox Lake. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Juniors and seniors pass through Grant High School hallways on the first day of the new school year Wednesday in Fox Lake. John Starks | Staff Photographer

The Bulldogs were back Wednesday as junior and seniors reported to start the 2021-2022 school year at Grant High School in Fox Lake. Sophomores will follow Thursday and freshmen on Friday.

Monday, Aug. 16, is the first full day of class for the entire school.

"We wanted to give each class the opportunity to fully acclimate back to our climate and culture," said Alex Sullivan, district spokeswoman.

Students attended all their classes on an abbreviated schedule. Students met in small groups with different teams for orientation in the afternoon.

District officials say they are making a concerted effort to generate culture around "Being a Bulldog" and for students to reconnect to traditional aspects and elements of the school community.

Grant High School has about 1,800 students. All students began attending in person toward the end of the 2020-21 school year.