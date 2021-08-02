 

Drunken motorist hit pedestrian in Des Plaines, police say

 
Russell Lissau
 
 
Updated 8/2/2021 4:45 PM

A Des Plaines man was arrested over the weekend after police said he struck a pedestrian with his car and then left the area.

Marcos Trejo, 27, of 408 Alles St., is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and failing to give information or render aid.

 

The pedestrian, a 54-year-old Mount Prospect man, was hit shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday while crossing Lee Street at Ellinwood Avenue.

A witness said a blue or black Toyota sedan hit the man in a crosswalk and then drove away north on Lee Street. The man suffered broken leg bones, and he was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, police said.

The witness gave police the car's license plate number, and officers found the vehicle and Trejo at his home, police said.

Trejo's breath smelled of alcohol and he had red, glassy eyes and slurred speech, police said. Trejo admitted to driving the car, hitting the man and drinking alcohol beforehand, police said.

Trejo is scheduled to appear Aug. 20 in the Skokie branch of Cook County circuit court.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 