Drunken motorist hit pedestrian in Des Plaines, police say

A Des Plaines man was arrested over the weekend after police said he struck a pedestrian with his car and then left the area.

Marcos Trejo, 27, of 408 Alles St., is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and failing to give information or render aid.

The pedestrian, a 54-year-old Mount Prospect man, was hit shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday while crossing Lee Street at Ellinwood Avenue.

A witness said a blue or black Toyota sedan hit the man in a crosswalk and then drove away north on Lee Street. The man suffered broken leg bones, and he was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, police said.

The witness gave police the car's license plate number, and officers found the vehicle and Trejo at his home, police said.

Trejo's breath smelled of alcohol and he had red, glassy eyes and slurred speech, police said. Trejo admitted to driving the car, hitting the man and drinking alcohol beforehand, police said.

Trejo is scheduled to appear Aug. 20 in the Skokie branch of Cook County circuit court.