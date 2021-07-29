 

Peterson Road to close in Libertyville starting Monday

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 7/29/2021 8:49 AM

Peterson Road will be closed on both sides of the railroad bridge in Libertyville beginning Monday, Aug. 2 to Aug. 16, weather permitting.

The Illinois Department of Transportation will be cleaning and painting the bridge that carries the Metra Milwaukee District North Line over Peterson. A detour will direct motorists to Route 45 and Buckley Road (Route 137).

 

Access to businesses and residences will be maintained. For more on traffic and road conditions, visit www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

