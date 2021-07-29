Peterson Road to close in Libertyville starting Monday
Updated 7/29/2021 8:49 AM
Peterson Road will be closed on both sides of the railroad bridge in Libertyville beginning Monday, Aug. 2 to Aug. 16, weather permitting.
The Illinois Department of Transportation will be cleaning and painting the bridge that carries the Metra Milwaukee District North Line over Peterson. A detour will direct motorists to Route 45 and Buckley Road (Route 137).
Access to businesses and residences will be maintained. For more on traffic and road conditions, visit www.gettingaroundillinois.com.
