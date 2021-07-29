Dog dies in Wheaton house fire Wednesday night; No other injuries reported

A dog died in a house fire Wednesday night in Wheaton, authorities said.

No other injuries were reported in the fire, which occurred about 10:45 p.m. in the 200 block of West Illinois Street.

Wheaton Fire Department firefighters called to the scene arrived to find heavy fire at the back of the single-family house, with extensive smoke throughout the building, authorities said.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control within 20 minutes.

The DuPage County Fire Investigation Task Force investigated the cause of the fire, which remains undetermined but is not believed to be suspicious.

The house was turned back over to the owner. A damage estimate is not available.