Ebrahimi sworn in as new 8th Ward alderman in Des Plaines

Des Plaines resident Shamoon Ebrahimi was sworn in as the city's 8th Ward alderman Tuesday night.

Ebrahimi fills a vacancy created by the election of then-Alderman Andrew Goczkowski as mayor.

Goczkowski nominated Ebrahimi for the post last month, and the council unanimously approved the nomination near the start of its meeting Tuesday.

The vote and swearing-in ceremony followed several public comments from people who know Ebrahimi and supported the appointment. They included current and former students at Maine West High School in Des Plaines, where Ebrahimi works as a counselor.

Ebrahimi will serve until the 2023 local election, at which time he can run for office.