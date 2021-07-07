Ebrahimi sworn in as new 8th Ward alderman in Des Plaines
Updated 7/7/2021 9:08 AM
Des Plaines resident Shamoon Ebrahimi was sworn in as the city's 8th Ward alderman Tuesday night.
Ebrahimi fills a vacancy created by the election of then-Alderman Andrew Goczkowski as mayor.
Goczkowski nominated Ebrahimi for the post last month, and the council unanimously approved the nomination near the start of its meeting Tuesday.
The vote and swearing-in ceremony followed several public comments from people who know Ebrahimi and supported the appointment. They included current and former students at Maine West High School in Des Plaines, where Ebrahimi works as a counselor.
Ebrahimi will serve until the 2023 local election, at which time he can run for office.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.