Expect delays from Route 59 bridge repairs in Wauconda

Repairs to the bridge carrying Route 59 over Route 12, in Wauconda, will begin, weather permitting, Monday, July 12, the Illinois Department of Transportation has announced.

To complete the work, daytime lane closures will take place on Route 59 at the bridge. Drivers should also expect occasional daytime lane closures on Route 12 at Route 59.

Additionally, a full overnight closure on northbound Route 12, between Route 22 and Route 176 will be required to accommodate the installation of steel beams. During that time, a detour will direct northbound drivers to Route 22 to access Route 59, and Barrington Road and Route 176 to rejoin northbound Route 12. Work is anticipated to be completed by the end of July.

Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment

Find traffic and road conditions at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.