Wauconda accepting nominations for Mayor's Community Service Award

The village of Wauconda is accepting nominations for the Mayor's Community Service Award, which recognizes individuals and organizations that have had a significant, positive impact on the community and take personal pride in public service.

The deadline for nominations is Friday, Aug. 20 and can submitted online at wauconda.rja.revize.com/forms/1069 or by visiting the village website, www.wauconda-il.gov/, and downloading a PDF of a nominating form.

There are four categories addressed in the submission process: Impact on the Community; Degree of Commitment to Service; Integrity; and Leadership. A committee comprised of the mayor, elected officials and three volunteers chosen by the mayor will select the winners.

The awards will be presented during the annual Street Dance event on the Saturday of Labor Day weekend.