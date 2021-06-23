Former teacher appointed to District 62 board

A former teacher has been appointed to fill an open seat on the Des Plaines Elementary School District 62 board, officials announced.

Elizabeth "Liz" Massa got the nod at the board's meeting Monday. She'll serve for two years.

"District 62 is a wonderful place to be a student, and I am committed to improving the educational experience for all students here," Massa said in a news release.

Massa taught at an alternative education program called Ombudsman, primarily in Skokie, officials said.

The appointment was necessary because only three candidates ran for four board seats in the April election.