Elk Grove Village on WGN's 'Your Hometown' series Thursday
Updated 6/23/2021 4:31 PM
Elk Grove Village will be featured all day Thursday on WGN 720-AM as part of the radio station's monthly Your Hometown series.
The daylong focus will include interviews and highlights about the Northwest suburban village that boasts tree-lined residential streets and the largest industrial park in the United States, with more than 3,800 businesses.
Elk Grove is also where WGN has had its transmitter, on Martingale Road north of Biesterfield Road, since 1939.
