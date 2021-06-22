Hello Weekend performs free concert Wednesday in Lindenhurst

Nonstop party band Hello Weekend will perform from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, at the Lindenhurst Park District's Parkman Pavilion, 2200 E. Grass Lake Road.

The wide-ranging setlist includes Lady Gaga, Guns N' Roses, Bruno Mars, the Beach Boys. Adele, Bon Jovi, Maroon 5, Taylor Swift, Lorde, Pink, Nicki Minaj, Sia, Justin Timberlake, and more. Craft beer from Harbor Brewing Co., and wood-fired pizza from FireLit Pizza will be available.

The Free Live Music in the Parks concert series is presented by the Lindenhurst Park District, villages of Lindenhurst and Lake Villa, Lake Villa Township, LLR Chamber of Commerce, and the Lake Villa District Library.