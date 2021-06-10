State police announce special traffic patrols
Updated 6/10/2021 2:12 PM
Illinois State Police District 15 officers will conduct "Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement" patrols between June 11 and June 30 on the Reagan Memorial Tollway (I-88) in Kane and DuPage counties and the Tri-State Tollway (I-94/I-294) in Cook and Lake counties.
Officials said the program focuses enforcement efforts on drivers who are impaired and underage minors who are illegally consuming or possessing alcohol. These patrols will be conducted during nighttime hours when impaired driving occur at the highest rate. officials said.
Troopers will have a zero-tolerance approach to drivers who are driving impaired and underage drivers who have consumed alcohol, officials said.
The program is funded through IDOT's Division of Traffic Safety.
