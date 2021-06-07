News
Monday, June 7, 2021
Time ticking away, Democrats face wrenching test on agenda
Bracing for political trouble, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer warned Democratic colleagues that June will "test our resolve" as senators return Monday to consider infrastructure, voting rights and other stalled-out priorities at a crucial moment in Congress.
Minneapolis sees more protests after man killed by deputiesProtesters took to the streets for a fourth consecutive night in Minneapolis over the shooting death of a Black man by members of a U.S. Marshals task force
'Get used to me': Postmaster evokes Trump style in Biden eraLouis DeJoy is uninterested in the niceties of Washington. The wealthy longtime businessman with an outer borough New York accent prides himself as a problem solver ready to disrupt an unwieldy bureaucracy. And he's facing potential legal troubles.
High court won't review men-only draft registration lawThe Supreme Court said Monday that for now it'll be up to Congress, not the court, to decide whether to change the requirement that only men must register for the draft. It's one of the few areas of federal law where men and women are still treated differently.
Polio: When vaccines and re-emergence were just as dauntingThe COVID-19 pandemic and the distribution of the vaccines that will prevent it have surfaced haunting memories for Americans who lived through an earlier time when the country was swept by a virus that, for so long, appeared to have no cure or way to prevent it.
As India's surge wanes, families deal with the devastationTwo months ago Radha Gobindo Pramanik and his wife threw a party to celebrate their daughter's pregnancy and the upcoming birth of their long-awaited grandchild
To the beach! Spain opens borders to tourists, cruise shipsSpain jump-started its summer tourism season on Monday by welcoming vaccinated visitors from most countries as well as European tourists who can prove they are not infected with coronavirus. It also reopened its ports to cruise ships.
MH17 trial moves to crucial merits phase, examining evidenceThe trial in a Dutch court of three Russians and a Ukrainian accused of involvement in the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 has moved to the crucial merits phase when evidence will be discussed by lawyers and judges
Palestinian mom fights to stave off punitive home demolitionSanaa Shalaby is waging a legal battle to prevent Israel from demolishing her home after her estranged husband was arrested and accused of a deadly attack
Woman dies after passing out on Indiana theme park's rideA coroner says an Ohio woman who passed out while riding a roller coaster at a southern Indiana theme park later died at a hospital
2 arrested in California road rage killing of 6-year-oldPolice in Southern California say two men have been arrested in the road rage shooting death of a 6-year-old boy last month
Jails emptied in the pandemic. Should they stay that way?By the middle of last year, the number of people in jails in the U.S. was at its lowest point in more than two decades
More Suburban News
