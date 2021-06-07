News

MON, 6/7/2021

Monday, June 7, 2021

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                           
Dozens of community members march, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Minneapolis, for Winston Boogie Smith Jr., who was fatally shot by members of a U.S. Marshals task force several days earlier. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa)

Minneapolis sees more protests after man killed by deputies

Protesters took to the streets for a fourth consecutive night in Minneapolis over the shooting death of a Black man by members of a U.S. Marshals task force
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testifies during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on the Postal Service on Capitol Hill in Washington.

'Get used to me': Postmaster evokes Trump style in Biden era

Louis DeJoy is uninterested in the niceties of Washington. The wealthy longtime businessman with an outer borough New York accent prides himself as a problem solver ready to disrupt an unwieldy bureaucracy. And he's facing potential legal troubles.
Army 1st Lt. Shaye Haver, center, and Capt. Kristen Griest, right, pose for photos with other female West Point alumni after an Army Ranger school graduation ceremony at Fort Benning, Georgia.

High court won't review men-only draft registration law

The Supreme Court said Monday that for now it'll be up to Congress, not the court, to decide whether to change the requirement that only men must register for the draft. It's one of the few areas of federal law where men and women are still treated differently.
Dr. Jonas Salk, developer of the polio vaccine, holds a rack of test tubes in his lab in Pittsburgh. Tens of millions of today’s older Americans lived through the polio epidemic, their childhood summers dominated by concern about the virus. Some parents banned their kids from public swimming pools and neighborhood playgrounds and avoided large gatherings. Some of those from the polio era are sharing their memories with today’s youngsters as a lesson of hope for the battle against COVID-19. Soon after polio vaccines became widely available, U.S. cases and death tolls plummeted to hundreds a year, then dozens in the 1960s, and to U.S. eradication in 1979. A handful of cases since then have arrived in visitors from overseas.

Polio: When vaccines and re-emergence were just as daunting

The COVID-19 pandemic and the distribution of the vaccines that will prevent it have surfaced haunting memories for Americans who lived through an earlier time when the country was swept by a virus that, for so long, appeared to have no cure or way to prevent it.
Radha Gobindo Pramanik holds photographs of his daughter who died of COVID-19 in Lucknow, India, Thursday, June 3, 2021. Two months ago Pramanik and his wife threw a party to celebrate their daughter's pregnancy and the upcoming birth of their long-awaited grandchild. Within days, his wife, his daughter and his unborn grandchild were all dead, among the tens of thousands killed as the coronavirus ravaged India in April and May. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
As India's surge wanes, families deal with the devastation
Two months ago Radha Gobindo Pramanik and his wife threw a party to celebrate their daughter's pregnancy and the upcoming birth of their long-awaited grandchild
Tourists arrive Monday at Barcelona airport. Spain is trying to ramp up its tourism industry by welcoming from Monday vaccinated visitors from most countries, as well as all Europeans who prove that they are not infected with the coronavirus.
To the beach! Spain opens borders to tourists, cruise ships
Spain jump-started its summer tourism season on Monday by welcoming vaccinated visitors from most countries as well as European tourists who can prove they are not infected with coronavirus. It also reopened its ports to cruise ships.
FILE- In this Wednesday, May 26, 2021, file photo the reconstructed wreckage of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, is shown at the Gilze-Rijen Airbase, southern Netherlands. The trial in absentia in a Dutch courtroom of three Russians and a Ukrainian charged in the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in 2014 moves to the merits phase, when judges and lawyers begin assessing evidence. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)
MH17 trial moves to crucial merits phase, examining evidence
The trial in a Dutch court of three Russians and a Ukrainian accused of involvement in the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 has moved to the crucial merits phase when evidence will be discussed by lawyers and judges
Sanaa Shalaby, displays a picture of her estranged husband, Muntasser Shalaby, center, who Israeli security forces accuse of carrying out a May 2 shooting that killed an Israeli and wounded two others in the occupied West Bank, at her home in the West Bank village of Turmus Ayya, Thursday, June 3, 2021. Shalaby is waging a legal battle to prevent Israel from demolishing the two-story villa where she lives with her three youngest children that's drawing attention to Israel's policy of punitive home demolitions, which rights groups view as collective punishment. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
Palestinian mom fights to stave off punitive home demolition
Sanaa Shalaby is waging a legal battle to prevent Israel from demolishing her home after her estranged husband was arrested and accused of a deadly attack
Woman dies after passing out on Indiana theme park's ride
A coroner says an Ohio woman who passed out while riding a roller coaster at a southern Indiana theme park later died at a hospital
FILE - In this Tuesday, May 25, 2021, file photo, family members of 6-year-old Aiden Leos stand at a makeshift memorial on the Walnut Avenue overpass at the 55 Freeway in Orange, Calif., to announce that the reward for information leading to the suspects in the road-rage shooting death of Leos. Family members and friends tearfully remembered Leos, who was shot and killed in the incident on a Southern California freeway, at his memorial service on Saturday, June 5. (Leonard Ortiz/The Orange County Register via AP, File)
2 arrested in California road rage killing of 6-year-old
Police in Southern California say two men have been arrested in the road rage shooting death of a 6-year-old boy last month
An elevated walkway leading from the Miami-Dade County Pre-Trial Detention Center to the Richard E. Gerstein Justice Building is shown, Friday, June 4, 2021, in Miami. By the middle of 2020, the number of people in jails nationwide was at its lowest point in more than two decades, according to a new report by the Vera Institute of Justice, whose researchers collected population numbers from about half of the nation's 3,300 jails to make national estimates. But the numbers have begun creeping back up again as courts are back in session and the world begins returning to a modified version of normal. It's worrying criminal justice reformers who argue that the past year proved there is no need to keep so many people locked up in the U.S. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Jails emptied in the pandemic. Should they stay that way?
By the middle of last year, the number of people in jails in the U.S. was at its lowest point in more than two decades
Police raids in Europe target worldwide organized crime
German officials said police were conducting raids targeting people suspected of involvement in organized crime
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
The Farm Zoo at Lords Park Zoo opens for the season Saturday. Animals arrived this week and include a pair of miniature horses. The zoo is free and open seven days a week throughout the summer.
The Week in Pictures photo gallery for May 29-June 4, 2021.
Grayslake Central High School students Anthony Mac, 18, of Round Lake and Derek Bitun, 17, of Grayslake who are best friends take a moment before the start of their commencement ceremony on Thursday.
High school graduations from Grayslake Central, Grayslake North and Elgin Academy
Left to right, Jason Peiffer, Nick Kaup and Peter Hestad carry the colors during the George W. Benjamin American Legion Post 791 Memorial Day ceremony, held at Village Green Park in Northbrook Monday.
Memorial Day in Northbrook
Nick Hardy of Northbrook tees off on the 10th during the Evans Scholars Invitational at The Glen Club in Glenview Friday.
Evans Scholars Invitational at The Glen Club in Glenview
Wauconda High School held its graduation ceremony in Ray Porten Athletic Field on Sunday, May 30, 2021.
Wauconda High School and Benet Academy graduation ceremonies from Sunday, May 30
American Legion Post 690 member Fred Hall plays the echo to Taps at a Palatine Memorial Day ceremony in Towne Square on Monday, May 31, 2021.
Memorial Day events in Palatine, Naperville, Elgin, Libertyville, Northrbook and Glenview
