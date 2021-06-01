Weekly farmers market to reopen Thursday in south Naperville

The 95th Street Farmers Market in Naperville reopens for the season this week, with new and returning vendors offering local produce, baked goods and handcrafted merchandise.

Co-hosted by the Naperville Park District and Naperville Public Library, the weekly event takes place from 3 to 7 p.m. every Thursday in the parking lot of the 95th Street Library, 3015 Cedar Glad Drive.

Locally grown fruits and vegetables, jams, sauces, artisan grocery items and homemade breads are among the delicacies offered, officials said.

A new vendor, Minooka-based Drover's Trail Nature Farms, sells Black Angus beef burgers, salads and smoothies. PEEP, Inc., known for its organic eggs, chicken, oats and other products, is expanding to also offer organic dog and cat food.

Food trucks also will be on site, including fan favorite Grumpy Gaucho, which offers baked empanadas and chimichurri, organizers said. New this year is Rose Street Eats Catering, which sells hot dogs, chips and drinks.