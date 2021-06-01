Wauconda man charged in fight that injured two in Arlington Heights

A 22-year-old Wauconda man is charged with stabbing a woman in the back and swinging at another person with a baseball bat during a weekend melee in Arlington Heights.

Dylan Chavez, of the 26800 block of Fairfield Road, faces two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in the Saturday morning fight outside the Forest View Racquet & Fitness Club, Arlington Heights police announced Tuesday.

Police said Chavez was armed with a knife and aluminum baseball bat about 7:40 a.m. when he intervened in a fight between his girlfriend and her former co-worker -- a confrontation that started as a dispute on social media.

The former co-workers agreed to meet in person by the racquet club on Falcon Drive because it is near the Arlington Heights residence of one of the women, police said.

During the fight, Chavez stabbed the other female combatant in the upper back, struck a male friend of hers in the side with the baseball bat, then attempted to stab him as well, police said. The male victim grabbed the knife blade and suffered defensive wounds to his hands, as well as a lacerated spleen from being struck with the bat, according to police.

The female victim suffered a punctured lung.

Arlington Heights Fire Department paramedics took the victims to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. Police said Tuesday both are expected to make full recoveries, as the injuries are not considered life-threatening.

After the fight, Chavez fled to his home in Wauconda, where he was apprehended by Lake County sheriff's deputies and turned over to Arlington Heights detectives, authorities said.

He posted $1,000 bond and was released.