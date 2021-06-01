Notice of public hearing: Northbrook Rural Fire Protection District

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be held on the Budget and Appropriations Ordinance for the fiscal year beginning May 1, 2021, and ending April 30, 2022, for the Northbrook Rural Fire Protection District, Cook County, Illinois, at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021, at a rescheduled regular meeting of the board of trustees of the Northbrook Rural Fire Protection District, at Northbrook Fire Department Headquarters, 740 Dundee Road, Northbrook, Illinois 60062.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that a tentative form of said Budget and Appropriations Ordinance will be on file and available for public inspection at the Northbrook Fire Department Headquarters, 740 Dundee Road, Northbrook, Illinois 60062 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning on June 15, 2021.

Rich Weiner, Secretary, Northbrook Rural Fire Protection District board of trustees