Fireworks and summer concerts to return to Lombard
Updated 5/26/2021 11:22 AM
Lombard is anticipating the return of its Cruise Nights car shows, summer concerts and Fourth of July fireworks if the state's COVID-19 restrictions continue to be eased.
The village has announced plans to present fireworks at dusk on July 4 at Madison Meadow Park.
The following weekend, Lombard plans to welcome back the Cruise Nights car shows and summer concerts to downtown starting Saturday, July 10. To make up for a later start to the season, the plans to extend the weekly Saturday night concerts and vintage vehicle gatherings to Sept. 4. The official lineup of bands is to come.
For more information, visit villageoflombard.org.
