Person killed in officer-involved shooting in Villa Park

Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a person by Villa Park police early Monday morning.

Police say they responded at 2:06 a.m. to the report of a person with a gun on the 200 block of East Kenilworth.

The shooting happened when officers arrived. The unidentified person was taken to a hospital but died of their wounds, according to a police department news release.

The public integrity unit of the DuPage County Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigation Team is investigating the case.

Authorities haven't released the age, gender or race of the person who died.

A police spokesman said he expects more information to be released later today.