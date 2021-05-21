Oswego, Naperville firefighters battle commercial blaze
Updated 5/21/2021 6:47 PM
Firefighters battled a blaze at a commercial structure Friday in Plainfield.
Oswego firefighters, who responded to the fire, were not immediately available for comment, but Naperville firefighters, who also responded, confirmed that the fire was at 10244 Clow Creek Road.
Roads were closed in the area of 95th Street and Wolf's Crossing Road.
Reports said the location is home to a recycling facility.
