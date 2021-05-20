Stalled train in Glen Ellyn cleared, roads reopened

A Union Pacific freight train that stalled on tracks over three downtown Glen Ellyn roads early Thursday and blocked traffic for most of the morning has been cleared, police said.

The train was cleared shortly before 10:30 a.m., Glen Ellyn police said.

Drivers were unable to cross the tracks at Prospect Avenue, Main Street and Park Boulevard. Police diverted motorists east to the Taylor Avenue underpass, which also experienced heavy congestion.

The stall did not appear to affect Metra traffic on the line.