Antioch to dedicate monument for War of 1812 soldier

A monument for Antioch's earliest known soldier, Capt. Leverett Barnes who served in the War of 1812, will be dedicated at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 31, at Hillside Cemetery, Route 173 and Hillside Avenue.

The dedication is part of a Memorial Day service sponsored by Antioch American Legion Post 748, Sequoit VFW Post 4551 and the Lakes Region Historical Society.

A reception will follow at the VFW hall, 75 North Ave. In case of bad weather, the entire event will be held at the hall.