Westmont man pleads guilty to child porn charge

A Westmont man pleaded guilty Tuesday to possession of child pornography.

Steven Kuchan, 31, of the 0-100 block of Oakley Drive North, entered a blind plea to one count, before DuPage County Judge Brian Telander. The other four counts of child pornography were dismissed.

Kuchan could be sentenced to up to four years probation, or three to seven years in prison.

He was arrested Oct. 15, 2020, at his home, after an investigation by the DuPage County sheriff's office and Westmont police.

A video was found on a flash drive, of a child under the age of 13.

Assistant state's attorney Alysa Feld told Telander that police said Kuchan told them he had a sex addiction, and that he searched for videos of girls 12 or younger.

His next court date is July 14. He remains free on $2,500 bond.