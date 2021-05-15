 

Arlington Heights Farmers Market opens for the season

  • Patrons are in line at a cheese booth as light rain falls Saturday at the Arlington Heights Farmers Market.

      Patrons are in line at a cheese booth as light rain falls Saturday at the Arlington Heights Farmers Market. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Colorful peppers are among the produce items available Saturday at the Arlington Heights Farmers Market.

      Colorful peppers are among the produce items available Saturday at the Arlington Heights Farmers Market. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Produce is displayed at Six Generations Farmin' Inc. booth Saturday at the Arlington Heights Farmers Market.

      Produce is displayed at Six Generations Farmin' Inc. booth Saturday at the Arlington Heights Farmers Market. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 5/15/2021 7:39 PM

The Arlington Heights Farmers Market opened for the season Saturday in the commuter parking lot across from the Arlington Heights Historical Museum on Vail Avenue and Fremont Street. It will be open 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays until Oct. 16.

The market features fresh produce, artisanal cheese, homemade pastries, freshly roasted coffee, handmade crafts and other items.

 

The market is managed by the Arlington Heights Historical Society and helps to support the society's mission of preserving and celebrating the community by caring for and exhibiting collections, hosting events and educating the public on the history of the village.

For more information, go to ahfarmersmarket.org.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 