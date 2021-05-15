Arlington Heights Farmers Market opens for the season

The Arlington Heights Farmers Market opened for the season Saturday in the commuter parking lot across from the Arlington Heights Historical Museum on Vail Avenue and Fremont Street. It will be open 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays until Oct. 16.

The market features fresh produce, artisanal cheese, homemade pastries, freshly roasted coffee, handmade crafts and other items.

The market is managed by the Arlington Heights Historical Society and helps to support the society's mission of preserving and celebrating the community by caring for and exhibiting collections, hosting events and educating the public on the history of the village.

For more information, go to ahfarmersmarket.org.