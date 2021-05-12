We're gonna a pay a call on 'The Addams Family'

It's not too late to catch this year's Glenbrook musical "The Addams Family." Showtimes are 7 p.m. today, May 13, and Friday, May 14, and 2 p.m. Saturday, May 15. The show has been recorded and will be streamed online. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased at glenbrookshs.booktix.com.