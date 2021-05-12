Registration underway at the Northbrook Park District

Exciting new activities, programs and events are coming to you this summer from the Northbrook Park District!

Registration is underway for activities in the 2021 Summer Guide, including summer camps, athletics, senior programs, early childhood and an exciting lineup of special events. The Guide is available at nbparks.org and has been mailed to Northbrook resident homes.

"We have so many activities and events this season for all ages," said Katie Kotloski, Recreation Division Manager. "There's a lot to look forward to this summer, with returning favorites and new experiences for all to enjoy!"

Events include the popular Tuesdays in the Park Summer Concert Series coming back to Village Green Park starting June 29. Other family and community events include the Liberty Loop and Liberty Lap Fun Run, Family Campout, Party on the Green, Movie in the Park and the Kids' Fishing Derby.

Stay in shape all summer at Techny Prairie Activity Center, located at Techny Prairie Park and Fields, offering group fitness classes, including specialty outdoor options that members and non-members can sign up for.

Information on Anetsberger Golf Course season memberships is also available in the Guide, along with Northbrook Golf Academy instruction for youth and adults. Read about the late summer opening planned for the renovated Heritage Oaks Golf Club (formerly known as Sportsman's Country Club).

Children can stay active all summer through a variety of athletic opportunities including basketball, flag football, tennis, volleyball and parent-tot sports. Adults can choose from pickleball, open soccer, sand volleyball and tennis.

Don't miss the casting call for the Northbrook Theatre Community Musical "Shrek." Parts are available for youth ages 10 and older and adults. Private performing arts lessons are also offered for dance, acting, voice and piano, along with group dance and drama classes.

Register for activities at nbparks.org.

The Mission of the Northbrook Park District is to enhance the community by providing outstanding services, parks and facilities through environmental, social and financial stewardship.