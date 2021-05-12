New superintendent picked to lead District 300

Susan Harkin, who was named Algonquin-based Community Unit District 300's superintendent Tuesday night, speaks to the Crystal Lake Elementary District 47 school board in this file photo. File photo/Courtesy Shaw Media

Community Unit District 300 Chief Financial Officer Susan Harkin was named the district's next -- and first female -- superintendent at a school board meeting Tuesday night.

Harkin, who was hired as District 300's chief financial officer in 2012, has also previously served as CFO of Crystal Lake Elementary School District 47.

She replaces outgoing Superintendent Fred Heid, who is leaving at the end of the school year to lead Polk County Public Schools in Florida. Heid started his teaching career in Sarasota County, Florida, public schools. He also served as chief academic officer for Duval County Public Schools in Jacksonville, Florida, and worked with the Florida Department of Education.

Heid has led District 300, the state's sixth-largest school district, for the last seven years.

"I have built some amazing relationships with people here ... not just employees, but with families, community members," Heid has said in an interview with the Daily Herald. "It's a great community. It's been a fabulous place for us to raise our son. It's one of the things that is hard to leave behind, the sense of community."

Harkin's selection as superintendent was approved unanimously by the school board.