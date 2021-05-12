Glenbrook North senior named U.S. Presidential Scholar semifinalist

Glenbrook North senior Songyu Ye has been named one of 625 semifinalists in the 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. Semifinalists were selected from a pool of nearly 6,500 students expected to graduate from high school this year.

Inclusion in the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, established in 1964 by Executive Order, is one of the highest honors bestowed upon a graduating high school senior. Scholars are selected on the basis of their accomplishments in many areas: academic and artistic successes, accomplishments in career and technical fields, leadership, strong character and involvement in school and the community.

A distinguished panel of educators chose the 625 semifinalists. The Commission on Presidential Scholars, a group of eminent private citizens appointed by the President, select and honor the Presidential Scholars. Commissioners are selected from across the country, representing the fields of education, medicine, law, social services, business, and other professions. The Commissioners make the final selection of the 161 Presidential Scholars. The Scholars demonstrate exceptional accomplishments in academics, the arts, career and technical education and an outstanding commitment to public service.