Mom accused of dropping daughter from the top of Winfield parking deck

A 28-year-old Plano woman accused of dropping her 5-year-old daughter from the top of a parking deck in Winfield in February has been charged with aggravated battery of a child.

Jerica Crawford, of the 3400 block of Clason Street, is being held on $500,000 bail at the DuPage County Jail.

The charge stems from an incident that happened around 4:30 p.m. Feb. 23.

At that time, Winfield police and fire crews responded to the campus of Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital for reports of two people who had fallen from the sixth floor of a detached garage.

The woman and her daughter were found at the base of the parking deck. They had suffered major injuries.

Both were brought to the emergency room at Central DuPage Hospital. The woman was transferred to Loyola University Medical Center, and the girl was taken to Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago.

According to charging documents, Crawford "knowingly dropped" her daughter from the parking deck.

A warrant for Crawford's arrest was issued on Thursday. She was admitted to the jail on Friday.

Crawford is expected to appear in bond court Saturday morning.

The case was investigated by Winfield police and DuPage County's Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigation Team.