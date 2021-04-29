I-290 crash near Higgins Road sends two to hospital

Two people were taken to the hospital after a two-car crash Thursday afternoon on Interstate 290, police said.

State troopers responded to the crash on westbound I-290 near Higgins Road at 2:18 p.m., according to a statement from Illinois State Police.

Preliminary reports show a vehicle swerved onto the left shoulder and struck the left guardrail, then veered back into traffic and hit another car, police said. The second car rolled over on its side.

The occupants of both vehicles were taken to the hospital with non-lifethreatening injuries.

Police didn't have further information Thursday evening.