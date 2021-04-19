Grayslake museum display

A display of memorabilia from the late Joe Nessinger's career as a Grayslake Lion can be viewed at the Grayslake Heritage Center and Museum, 164 Hawley St., Grayslake.

Nessinger was Lions Club president from 1978 to 1980, and in 1991 won the World Champion of Blind Golf in Plymouth, England. He defeated 48 blind golfers from eight counties. For several years he was among the top blind golfers in the world.

His widow, Merry donated his collection of pins, banners and other memorabilia to the historical society.

Nessinger died in 2009 in Arizona where had lived since 1984.

An accident left him blind in his right eye when he was 9 years old. The eye infection spread to his left eye and he was completely blind in his mid-30s.

The museum is open Wednesday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m., and on Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.