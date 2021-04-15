North Barrington finance committee to talk 2022 budget Tuesday
Updated 4/15/2021 3:40 PM
The North Barrington village board's finance committee will meet Tuesday to discuss the budget for the 2022 fiscal year, which starts May 1.
The meeting is set for 6 p.m. and will be held remotely because of the COVID-19 crisis.
For information about joining the session, visit northbarrington.org/govern/minutes/2021.
