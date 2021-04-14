Lake Zurich resident appointed to Lake County Board

Lake Zurich resident Catherine Sbarra has been named to the open seat representing District 19 on the Lake County Board.

Sbarra will replace Craig Taylor, who resigned recently and moved out of state to be closer to family. District 19 covers Lake Zurich, Barrington, Deer Park, Kildeer and portions of Long Grove.

Sbarra's appointment was approved Tuesday by the Lake County Board. She is owner and chief executive officer of National Group Health Alliance LLC, an employee benefit consulting firm.

Sbarra will serve until the next general election, Nov. 8, 2022.