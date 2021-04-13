Mundelein committee to talk annual budget Monday
Updated 4/13/2021 12:43 PM
The Mundelein village board's finance committee will meet Monday night to discuss the proposed budget for the 2022 fiscal year, which starts May 1.
The meeting is set for 6 p.m. at village hall, 300 Plaza Circle. People also can listen to the meeting online at mundeleinvillageil.iqm2.com/citizens/default.aspx.
