Shots fired on Willis Street in Elgin

Elgin police are investigating after shots were fired early Monday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responded at 4:17 p.m. Monday to the 500 block of Willis Street. Police found evidence of a shooting that reportedly happened at 2 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information should call (847) 289-2600 or text 847411 and include ElginPD at the beginning of the message.