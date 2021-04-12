Shots fired on Willis Street in Elgin
Updated 4/12/2021 6:51 PM
Elgin police are investigating after shots were fired early Monday afternoon, officials said.
Officers responded at 4:17 p.m. Monday to the 500 block of Willis Street. Police found evidence of a shooting that reportedly happened at 2 p.m.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information should call (847) 289-2600 or text 847411 and include ElginPD at the beginning of the message.
