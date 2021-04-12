 

Shots fired on Willis Street in Elgin

 
By Emmagrace Sperle
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 4/12/2021 6:51 PM

Elgin police are investigating after shots were fired early Monday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responded at 4:17 p.m. Monday to the 500 block of Willis Street. Police found evidence of a shooting that reportedly happened at 2 p.m.

 

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information should call (847) 289-2600 or text 847411 and include ElginPD at the beginning of the message.

