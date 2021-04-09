Naperville man ID'd as victim in Lisle motorcycle crash
Updated 4/9/2021 3:41 PM
The DuPage County coroner's office has identified the motorcyclist who died in a Lisle crash earlier this week as Thomas Martino, 55, of Naperville.
Lisle police said the motorcyclist was driving west on Maple Avenue at about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday when it struck a passenger vehicle that was turning onto Maple from Spring Bay Drive.
Martino was pronounced dead at the scene. The unidentified driver of the other vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of what authorities said were injuries not considered to be life threatening.
Further details were not immediately available.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.