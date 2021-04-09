 

Naperville man ID'd as victim in Lisle motorcycle crash

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 4/9/2021 3:41 PM

The DuPage County coroner's office has identified the motorcyclist who died in a Lisle crash earlier this week as Thomas Martino, 55, of Naperville.

Lisle police said the motorcyclist was driving west on Maple Avenue at about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday when it struck a passenger vehicle that was turning onto Maple from Spring Bay Drive.

 

Martino was pronounced dead at the scene. The unidentified driver of the other vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of what authorities said were injuries not considered to be life threatening.

Further details were not immediately available.

