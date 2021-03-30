Two pedestrians injured when struck by car in Bartlett

Two pedestrians were injured, one seriously, when struck by vehicle late Friday while attempting to cross Lake Street in Bartlett.

Bartlett police continue to investigate the crash, which occurred about 11 p.m. at Lake Street's intersection with Oak Avenue.

Police said a 70-year-old man was driving a 2012 Buick LaCrosse eastbound on Lake Street when the vehicle struck a 23-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman who were walking southbound across the road.

The male pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and the female pedestrian suffered nonlife-threatening injuries, police said. Both were transported to Amita St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates, and the man later was transferred to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.

Lake Street was closed between North Bartlett Road and Park Boulevard for about six hours while police investigated.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Bartlett Police Department's Traffic Unit at (630) 837-0846.