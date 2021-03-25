Chicago man charged in Naperville liquor store burglary

A 41-year-old Chicago man has been charged in the Wednesday morning burglary of a Naperville liquor store, police said.

Officers responded about 7:10 a.m. to an activated burglar alarm at Solo Liquors, 1474 E. Chicago Ave., where they found the glass front door had been shattered, according to a news release from Naperville police. Authorities determined the suspect, later identified as Mark Wilson, entered the business and stole cigarettes and liquor.

Police obtained video evidence and released a description of the man to officers citywide. A Naperville officer had recently assisted DuPage County sheriff's deputies on an unrelated call, in which the subject's clothing and description matched that of the burglary suspect, officials said.

Naperville police returned to the scene where DuPage deputies were still speaking with the Wilson and found proceeds from the burglary, authorities said. He was taken into custody.

Wilson, of the 6000 block of South Harper Avenue in Chicago, was charged with one felony count of burglary and one felony count of criminal damage, police said.

"We were able to solve this investigation expeditiously because of the collaborative efforts of our department's patrol officers," Chief Robert Marshall said in a statement. "I would like to thank them for their expertise and commitment to bringing this case to a close."