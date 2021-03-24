William R Barrett: 2021 candidate for Wheaton Park District board

Four candidates for three seats

Bio

City: Wheaton

Age: 65

Occupation: Self-employed business owner

Civic involvement: Wheaton Park District Commissioner 2007-2010

Q&A

Q: Why are you running for this office, whether for re-election or election the first time? Is there a particular issue that motivates you, and if so, what is it?

A: Commitment to Wheaton Park District programs and services

Q: Did your park district continue to adequately serve its constituents during the disruptions caused by the pandemic? If so, please cite an example of how it successfully adjusted to continue providing services. If not, please cite a specific example of what could have been done better.

A: Wheaton Park District continued to serve constituents across programs, services and facilities while following State of Illinois guidelines for safety as conditions changed. Arrowhead Clubhouse facilities were open with reduced capacity and strict adherence to all IDPH guidelines once Phase 4 Revitalization was established.

Q: In light of our experiences with COVID-19, what safeguards/guidelines should you put in place to address any future public health crises?

A: In light of our experiences with COVID-19, the safeguards/guidelines as establish by the Illinois Department of Public Health should continue to be followed.

Q: How has the pandemic affected the park district's offerings and use of facilities. Are there other ways the park board can fulfill the mission of a park district during these times?

A: The Wheaton Park District, like all park districts, has experienced a loss of participation across all the district's program offerings and facilities from a transactional basis. The best way a park board can fulfill the mission of a park district is to continue to follow IDPH guidelines and recommendations while reducing seasonal staff as may be necessary.

Q: How has the pandemic affected the park district's revenue? How has that been addressed on the expense side?

A: The pandemic has affected the Wheaton Park District's revenue and that has been addressed with the reduction of seasonal staff where necessary.