St. Charles skateboarder who was hit by SUV in Geneva dies

A man who was struck by an SUV while riding a skateboard Sunday night in Geneva has died, according to the Kane County coroner's office.

The coroner said Joshua Farwell, 23, of St. Charles died at 12:40 a.m. Wednesday. An autopsy lists the preliminary cause of death as multiple injuries.

Geneva police report Farwell was riding a skateboard south in the 1500 block of Crissey Avenue (Route 25) at 8:12 p.m. Sunday when he was hit by a southbound Chevrolet Tahoe. The crash happened just north of the Fabyan Windmill. The two-lane road, which has no sidewalks, passes through a woodsy area and has a speed limit of 50 mph.

The Tahoe's driver, a 73-year-old Batavia man, told police he did not see Farwell due to darkness.

No charges have been filed against the driver, and the crash remains under investigation.