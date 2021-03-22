Joyce Fountain: 2021 candidate for Elgin Community College board

Four candidates are running for two, 6-year terms on the Elgin Community College District 509 board in the April 6, 2021, election. The candidates are: incumbents Jeffrey A. Meyer and Donna Redmer; Joyce Fountain, a former longtime Elgin Area School District U-46 board member; and newcomer Adriana Barriga-Green.

The Daily Herald asked candidates to respond to a questionnaire about community college issues. Some of their responses are below.

In-person early voting at locations throughout the county begins March 22. Learn more at www.kanecountyclerk.org/Elections.

Bio

City: Elgin

Age: 69

Occupation: Retired sociology professor

Civic involvement: Second Baptist Church, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., and Gail Borden Library

Q&A

Q: Why are you running for this office, whether for reelection or election the first time? Is there a particular issue that motivates you, and if so, what is it?

A: I am running for this office because I have chosen to serve my community in the area of education. I was employed at Elgin Community College for 30 years, and was a board member for my local public school district for 20 years. With my board experience, knowledge of Elgin Community College, and commitment to students' education I have chosen to serve my community in this way.

Q: How would you grade the current school board on its response to the pandemic? Why?

A: They did a good job. They were forward thinking and took decisive, appropriate action to save the school year, and potentially lives.

Q: Did your district continue to adequately serve students during the disruptions caused by the pandemic? If so, please cite an example of how it successfully adjusted to continue providing services. If not, please cite a specific example of what could have been done better.

A: Yes. Elgin Community College systemically prepared faculty and staff to serve students almost completely remotely. That included teaching, and all of the wraparound services that contribute to student success.

Q: Do you have a plan on how to safely and effectively conduct classes in the spring? What have you learned from the fall semester that you would change in the spring?

A: I was not involved in the planning for either semester, as I am not a member of the board yet.

Q: In tough economic times, many students (and working professionals) turn to a community college for its educational value. How do you ensure that a person's financial sacrifice results in an educational benefit?

A: To assist and ensure that students' sacrifices are beneficial, Elgin Community College tries to make certain that students have clear and complete information regarding course availability and expectations; varied course delivery formats and academic and emotional support. Students can receive Information related to work and finances, health care, food, resources and broader community opportunities to support their needs. All of the information and resources are in place to support and help sustain students' road to academic success.

Q: From the college's point of view, what budget issues will your district have to confront and what measures do you support to address them? If you believe cuts are necessary, what programs and expenses should be reduced or eliminated? On the income side, do you support any tax or fee increases?

A: I do not have access to that information yet.