Woman gets jail time in Villa Park-area burglary

A Villa Park-area woman was sentenced Friday to 112 days in jail after pleading guilty to burglarizing a car.

Michelle C. Janousek, 39, received credit for 56 days she already spent in jail, and remains free because she was eligible for day-for-day sentencing.

She will have to pay $1,192 restitution, according to DuPage County court records.

Janousek was originally charged also with four counts of identity theft. Those were dropped, per a plea agreement.

According to the DuPage County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 28, 2020, detectives investigated burglaries to two BMWs in the Brandywine subdivision near Villa Park. A debit card was stolen out of one, and was used at 7-Eleven stores in Villa Park and Oakbrook Terrace, and a Thornton's gasoline station in Villa Park.

A clerk at the Thornton's described the user, which matched that of Janousek. Deputies were familiar with Janousek from several drug and burglary cases in which she had been charged.

Janousek was also sentenced Thursday to two years of probation on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bloomingdale police alleged that on Jan. 5, 2020, she possessed a substance containing fewer than 15 grams of cocaine.

Janousek lives in the 1S200 block of Danby Lane near Villa Park.