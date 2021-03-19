Kelly Dittman: 2021 candidate for Harper College board of trustees

Bio

City: North Barrington

Age: Candidate did not respond

Occupation: Managing director of Advisory, IoT and Analytics for Hitachi Vantara

Civic involvement: Saint Anne School/Parish member; co-chair board, United Way Education Leadership Initiative; board, Make-A-Wish Foundation; board, Central Homeless Shelter; strategic adviser, AgriTech Accelerator and iEmergent Technologies

Q&A

Q: Why are you running for this office, whether for reelection or election the first time? Is there a particular issue that motivates you, and if so, what is it?

A: Sharing my experience and abilities for the benefit of my community has been a passion of mine in varying capacities for the last 20+ years. Running for the Harper College board of trustees is a great opportunity for me to utilize my past board experience(s) to make my community a better place for all; while helping Harper College better connect programs, students and outcomes. I am particularly interested in helping Harper continue to attract new students and increase enrollment. As market trends shift, I look forward to advocating for a fresh perspective on innovation and technology by championing programs that lead to future jobs and accelerated economic development in our communities.

Q: How would you grade the current school board on its response to the pandemic? Why?

A: In my view, Harper has done an exceptional job focusing their response on the safety of their students, faculty and partners following the ongoing guidelines provided by the professionals in our medical community. In viewing the COID-19 Advisory Archive on the college's website, Harper has provided transparent collection of archived messages outlining their response. The first one goes back as far as Feb. 8, 2020, over a month prior to the state of Illinois executive action.

Q: Did your district continue to adequately serve students during the disruptions caused by the pandemic? If so, please cite an example of how it successfully adjusted to continue providing services. If not, please cite a specific example of what could have been done better.

A: Yes, Harper successfully adjusted to providing online learning environments and remote services to all students and stakeholders. Harper has made every effort to provide comprehensive communication and resources to ensure success for their students. The September 2020 message from Harper College President's Report, Dr. Avis Proctor outlines the steps that were taken to assist students which included identification of hot spots that could be utilized for online learning and other assistance. www.harpercollege.edu/library/archives/institutional-repository/presidents-office/pdfs/presidentsoffice/Presidents%20Report%20202009.pdf

Q: Do you have a plan on how to safely and effectively conduct classes in the spring? What have you learned from the fall semester that you would change in the spring?

A: I believe the board of trustees and Harper's administration will assess the dynamic environment and make informed decisions on next steps to ensure the safety of students while promoting an interactive and sound learning environment. I look forward to supporting Harper as the college navigates reopening plans.

Q: In tough economic times, many students (and working professionals) turn to a community college for its educational value. How do you ensure that a person's financial sacrifice results in an educational benefit?

A: I believe Harper is a premier college with an opportunity accelerate value for students as well as working professionals. I believe that driving and advocating for successful strategic partnerships with collaboration between the college and employers anticipated future needs will better connect programs, students and outcomes. For students who wish to continue on to a four-year college after graduation at Harper, Harper College already has key strategic partnerships that allow growth into a higher degree and its tuition is already going to be far less than most transferring four-year institutions creating value while providing for a quality core curriculum.

Q: From the college's point of view, what budget issues will your district have to confront and what measures do you support to address them? If you believe cuts are necessary, what programs and expenses should be reduced or eliminated? On the income side, do you support any tax or fee increases?

A: I believe in the value that Harper brings our students and community. As trustee, I am committed to investment in our future and ensuring the fiduciary responsibility to our communities ensuring we advance programs to outcomes for our students, community and taxpayers.