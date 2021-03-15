Woman with 10 theft, forgery convictions faces new charges

A woman with 10 convictions for deceptive practices, theft and forgery dating back to 2002, with sentences ranging from probation to five years in prison, is charged with stealing more than $14,000 from a South Barrington window design company.

Former employee Maria Cosentino, 42, of Melrose Park, is charged with forgery and theft. If convicted of the most serious charge, she could face up to seven years in prison.

Cosentino was ordered held on $20,000 bail. Additionally, Cook County Judge Ellen Mandeltort ordered Cosentino on 24-hour house arrest.

"The court is well aware of the COVID pandemic," Mandeltort said in setting bond, "but the (defendant) has 10, let me repeat that, 10 convictions all in the nature of the same offenses."

Between Jan. 1, 2018 through Feb. 25, 2019, Cosentino submitted receipts to the company for reimbursement of purchases she placed on her personal credit card, prosecutors said.

Cosentino forged vendor names on receipts totaling $14,803.80 and deposited the money into her personal bank account, said Assistant Cook County State's Attorney Devin Mapes.

Arlington Heights police arrested Cosentino, a Cook County state's attorney spokeswoman said.

Cosentino next appears in court March 26.