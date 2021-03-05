Pritzker: Single-day record of nearly 132,000 COVID-19 vaccinations

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said today COVID-19 vaccine providers throughout the state administered nearly 132,000 inoculations Thursday, a new state record.

Pritzker made the announcement at an event in Harvey touting the creation of a $10 million vaccine awareness campaign aimed at communities who have been hesitant to be vaccinated, particularly minority communities.

Pritzker also announced that he expects the state will begin receiving a minimum of 100,000 doses of the vaccine daily beginning in a week or so.

"Doses are set to soar in the coming weeks," he said.

The governor also said the state has given at least one dose of the vaccine to 21% of the state's population, including 47% of residents 65 and older.