Palatine seeking tenant for former Starbucks space at train station

  • The village of Palatine is seeking proposals to operate a restaurant/commercial space at 137 W. Wood St., inside the downtown Metra station, which was vacated by Starbucks in January.

Daily Herald report
Updated 3/4/2021 10:47 AM

The village of Palatine is seeking proposals from experienced, financially sound individuals or entities to operate a restaurant/commercial space at 137 W. Wood St., inside the downtown Metra station.

The space was vacated by Starbucks in January, which chose not to renew its lease expiring June 30, 2021. The Starbucks had operated at the location for nearly 20 years before it closed Jan. 4.

 

The earliest occupancy for the new tenant is July 1, officials said.

The space is about 575 square feet on the southeast corner of Smith and Wood streets. There is an outdoor patio and additional storage space at the station, located on the Union Pacific/Metra Northwest line.

At the time of the Starbucks closure in January, Village Manager Reid Ottesen said the village already had heard from three coffee shop operators interested in the location.

The request for proposals can be obtained on the village's website at palatine.il.us or from Deputy Village Manager Michael Jacobs at mjacobs@palatine.il.us.

The deadline to submit proposals is 3 p.m. April 2. All proposals must be submitted via email to Jacobs.

