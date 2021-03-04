COVID-19 update: 93,302 more people get vaccine, 42 more deaths, 1,740 new cases

Elgin resident Patrick Rich receives the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from nurse Audra Chambers during a January clinic at Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital. Courtesy Northwestern Medicine/Shaw Media

Illinois has received over 4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, officials reported Thursday.

On Wednesday, 93,302 more people received COVID-19 shots, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

The seven-day vaccination average is now at 78,942.

Also, Illinois reported 1,740 new cases and 42 more deaths from the respiratory disease.

The federal government has delivered 4,007,475 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 2,993,543 shots have been administered.

So far, 952,141 people -- 7.47% of the state's population -- have been fully vaccinated. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

Illinois hospitals were treating 1,200 COVID-19 patients Wednesday night.

The state's seven-day average positivity rate is 2.4%.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,193,260 and 20,668 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 73,990 virus tests in the last 24 hours.