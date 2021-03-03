No injuries reported in Naperville fire

No one was injured in a fire at a two-story apartment building Wednesday night in Naperville, authorities said.

The Naperville Fire Department responded at 8:37 p.m. to the 1100 block of Estes Court, according to a news release from the Naperville Fire Department. Crews saw fire coming from the attic and chimney of the building.

Firefighters helped three people evacuate the building.

The fire was fully extinguished in 45 minutes, authorities said.

The building is still habitable, but the unit where the fire started isn't, the news release said.

The Naperville Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.