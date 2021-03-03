Democrats choose Kelly to lead them

Choosing the first woman and person of color to lead them, Democrats named U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly chair of the Democratic Party of Illinois on Wednesday -- despite concerns over limits on her ability to raise and spend funds.

"Tonight we made history together," Kelly told members of the Democratic State Central Committee. "Thank you so much. I will not disappoint you. And wear your masks."

Kelly, who is Black, garnered 51.7% of the weighted vote to become chair of the party, narrowly besting Chicago Alderman Michelle Harris, who also is Black, during a virtual meeting of members of the state party's ranks.

Elgin state Sen. Cristina Castro had been in the field but dropped out and endorsed Kelly.

• For the full report, visit chicago.suntimes.com.