 

Democrats choose Kelly to lead them

  • Robin Kelly

    Robin Kelly

 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 
Updated 3/3/2021 8:27 PM

Choosing the first woman and person of color to lead them, Democrats named U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly chair of the Democratic Party of Illinois on Wednesday -- despite concerns over limits on her ability to raise and spend funds.

"Tonight we made history together," Kelly told members of the Democratic State Central Committee. "Thank you so much. I will not disappoint you. And wear your masks."

 

Kelly, who is Black, garnered 51.7% of the weighted vote to become chair of the party, narrowly besting Chicago Alderman Michelle Harris, who also is Black, during a virtual meeting of members of the state party's ranks.

Elgin state Sen. Cristina Castro had been in the field but dropped out and endorsed Kelly.

• For the full report, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 