COVID-19 update: 82,449 more vaccinations, 44 more deaths, 2,104 new cases

Employees with the McKesson Corporation scan a box of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine while filling an order at their shipping facility in Kentucky Monday. Associated Press File Photo/March 1

State health officials announced today 82,449 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have gone into the arms of Illinois residents and workers.

That brings the state's inoculation total to 2,900,341.

Health officials report 906,490 residents and workers in Illinois have been fully vaccinated, while 1,993,851 have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Over the past two days, the state has received 652,820 new doses of vaccines, according to state health department figures.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced plans to open another suburban mass vaccination site at the former Kmart site in Des Plaines.

The site, at 1155 E. Oakton St., will be staffed by Illinois National Guard troops and operated by the Cook County Health Department.

It will have the capacity to handle nearly 2,000 vaccinations each day.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle is holding a news conference at the site later today.

Meanwhile, Illinois Department of Public Health officials also reported 44 more COVID-19 deaths and 2,104 new cases today.

The state's death toll from the respiratory disease stands at 20,626, while 1,191,520 have been infected with the virus since the outset of the pandemic, IDPH figures show.

Statewide, hospitals reported treating 1,260 patients for COVID-19 infections, with 275 of them in intensive care.